Nearly 10,000 cases violating blood alcohol content detected





The information was released by the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security yesterday.The violators were fined up to VND48.6 billion (US$ 2 million) and 7,721 drivers were revoked their driver's licenses. In addition, the police forces seized 9,355 vehicles.Among the violations, 83 cases were positive for drug including many drivers of passenger cars, containers and trucks.From now to the end of 2020, the traffic police forces will continue to strengthen the force and means of transport for the purpose of patrol, control and handling of violations, in which focusing on handling violations of blood alcohol and drug content in combination with propagandizing the Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention.

By Minh Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong