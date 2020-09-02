Nearly 18,000 business vehicles registered yellow license plates

Pursuant to the Circular No.58/2020 of the Ministry of Public Security on procedures for issuance and revocation of vehicle registration and license plates of road motor vehicles, the plate color will be changed from white to yellow.
Statistics of Directorate for Road of Vietnam showed that there would be more than 800,000 registered vehicles subject to change new plates.
The Ministry of Public Security in cooperation with relevant ministries, agencies and transport businesses unified to change the vehicle plate color, but unchange the vehicle registration licenses.
The vehicle owners only pay VND100,000 (nearly US$4.3) for each turn of registration.
