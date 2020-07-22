Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Europe

The passengers include children under 18, people with illnesses, elderly people, students who have completed their study and faced accommodation difficulties, short-term visitors and workers with expired visa and working contracts.



The flight was arranged by authorised agencies of Vietnam, Vietnamese representative agencies in Romania, Poland, and the nearby European nations, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and competent agencies of the host countries.



As many countries have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic, Vietnamese representative agencies in Europe had actively worked with the host countries’ authorities to prepare necessary procedures and instruct the citizens to move to airports in Bucharest and Warsaw to board the flight. They had also sent staff to the airports to coordinate with the airlines and local authorities to assist the citizens in handling relevant procedures.



Disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at the Da Nang airport, the passengers received health check-ups and were sent to quarantine centres in line with regulations.



In the time ahead, authorised agencies of Vietnam, the country’s overseas representative bodies and domestic airlines will conduct more repatriation flights with regard to pandemic developments, overseas citizens’ needs, and local quarantine capacity.



From April 10 to July 16, Vietnam organised 55 flights bringing 13,323 citizens home from overseas in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.