Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US, Japan

Vietnamese authorities and representative offices in the US and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US relevant agencies to conduct a flight bringing home nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from San Francisco (the US) and Narita (Japan) airports on July 29-30.

The Vietnamese Consulate Generals in the US and Japan sent officials to the airports to help citizens complete all necessary procedures before boarding.



To ensure health for citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the airline implemented seriously security, safety and hygiene measures during the flight.



After landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, all crew members and passengers had their body temperatures checked and were quarantined as regulated.



Vietnamese agencies and representative offices abroad and airlines will conduct more flights bringing Vietnamese citizens stranded by COVID-19 home, when required.