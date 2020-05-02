Nearly 300 Vietnamese in Canada sent home

They included many under 18, elderly people, those with illnesses, tourists who had been stuck and students who did not have accommodation due to school closures. The Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa had also sent staff to Toronto to directly support the citizens at the airport.



Upon arriving at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all the passengers and flight crew underwent health checks and were put in quarantine in line with Vietnam’s regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Previously, Vietnamese agencies and the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam worked together to bring some Canadian nationals back home on the flight to the North American country.

Based on citizens’ wishes, the local quarantine capacity, as well as the pandemic’s developments, authorities and airlines will continue to conduct commercial flights to repatriate more Vietnamese citizens in the time ahead.