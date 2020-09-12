Nearly 350 citizens brought home from US

The passengers from many states of the US included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, stranded tourists, students completing their learning courses and facing accommodation difficulties, and those facing other difficulties.



Vietnamese representatives in the US assisted the citizens in completing procedures to travel to gather in international airports in San Francisco and Los Angeles cities. Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



Right after landing at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, the passengers and crewmembers received health check-up. They were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities in line with regulations.



In the future, more flights are set to be conducted to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.