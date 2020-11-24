Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, students without accommodation, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.



The Vietnamese Embassy in the country sent staff to the airport to assist the passengers with boarding procedures.



In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.



Upon arrival at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name, all passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.



The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam.