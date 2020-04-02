Nearly US$29 million raised for COVID-19 fight

According to Vice President of the committee Nguyen Huu Dung, the amount is rising after each hour.

The same day, it received funds worth VND420 million from the Party Central Committee Office, VND325 million from the Government Office, VND400 million from the National Assembly Office, and VND30 million from the President Office, and VND500 million from the State Treasury.

The committee will quickly transfer the funds to the Ministry of Health for buying medical equipment and necessities, and support those who are directly involved in the prevention of the pandemic and those in quarantine areas, Dung said.

Vietnamplus