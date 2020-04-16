Nearly VND1.6 trillion raised for Covid-19 fight

Accordingly, the committee received funds worth VND100 million (US$4,200) from the Vietnam Farmer’s Union, VND40 million (US$1,700) from Vietnamese Cultural Education Research Center, VND500 million from Vietnam Football Federation, VND50 million (US$2,100) from the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under Ministry of Public Security, more than VND83 million (US$3,500) from Vietnam Center for Research and Conservation of Culture of Belief, etc.According to President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, the fundraising campaign for the Covid-19 fight received assistances of Vietnamese including people living and working overseas.For the first time, the campaign received more than VND142 billion (US$6 million) in less than a month via SMS messages through the National Humanitarian Portal 1400.The VFF will openly, transparently and promptly allocate the money and exhibits to the right beneficiaries and addresses to join hand with the Party and the State in repelling the pandemic.As of April 15, the total amount of money and exhibits raised for Covid-19 fight via VFF reached the total value of VND847 billion (US$36 million), of which the fundraising money from SMS messages through the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 gained over VND142 billion (US$6 million), from the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Committees in 63 provinces and cities got over VND700 billion (nearly US$30 million).At the moment, nearly VND1600 billion (US$68 million) is raised for Covid-19 fight.The campaign is expected to mobilize around VND2,000 billion (US$85 million).

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong