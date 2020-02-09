New applications enter ride-hailing market

Unicar is a ride-hailing app developed by a group of young people in the central province of Nghe An, with services such as ride-hailing, deliveries and car rental at low costs.



Services on Unicar include Uni Car (car service), Uni Bike (motorbike service), Uni Fast (fast delivery service), Uni Truck (logistics service) and Uni Rent (self-drive car rental).

The Unicar application is currently being tested in Vinh City, and will expand to Hue and Da Nang in the near future.

Meanwhile, ZuumViet is in the process of recruiting drivers to prepare for its launch soon.

ZuumViet has chosen purple shirts to identify the brand.

ZuumViet's services include ZuumBike (motorbikes), ZuumCar (4-seater and 7-seater cars) and ZuumLux (luxury cars like Audi, BMW).

Before ZuumViet and Unicar appeared, the ride-hailing market was already fierce with brands such as Grab, GoViet, Be and FastGo.

There were 200 million rides completed through applications in the first six months of last year in Vietnam, reported ABI Research.

Of these, Grab accounted for 73 percent with 146 million.

Second place went to Be, which joined the market in December 2018, with 31 million rides, gaining a 16 percent market share.

GoViet ranked third with 21 million rides, equivalent to 10 percent of market share.

To compete with new applications appearing on the market, Grab recently introduced an “Advance Booking” service in Hanoi.

The service allows Grab customers to book a ride at least seven days in advance.

Grab plans to test the service in Hanoi this month before rolling out in other provinces and cities in the near future.

With the new service, we look forward to continuing to bring more convenient and smarter experiences to GrabCar users, thereby contributing to a sharing, seamless and smarter mobility future for our customers, said Nguyen Thai Hai Van, CEO of Grab Vietnam.

Meanwhile, GoViet has released a report on its food delivery services over Lunar New Year, from January 17 to February 2.

The company received a total of nearly 900,000 food orders through its GoFood platform.

These orders marked a revenue increase for its partners of 120 percent compared to last year’s holiday.