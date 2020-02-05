New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

Decree 15/2020/ND-CP stipulates penalties for administrative violations in the fields of postal services, telecommunications, radio frequency, information technology and electronic transactions.



It provides clearer regulations on social network users’ responsibility compared to Decree 174/2013/ND-CP promulgated in 2013.

In the new decree, Article 101 regulates fines of between 10 million – 20 million VND for the abuse of social networks to post or share false, distorted or slanderous information that offends the reputation of agencies and organisations or the honour and dignity of individuals. It also covers the sharing of fabricated information that causes public concern or induces violence and crime.

Similar fines will be imposed for spreading information that advocates backward customs, superstition and obscenity, or describes dreadful acts of murder or accidents in detail.

Additionally, the fines will apply to posting or sharing inaccurate maps of Vietnam; advertising or promoting information about banned goods and services; providing or sharing links to websites with banned content; and posting or sharing press, literature and art works or publications without copyright permission, works that haven’t been licensed to be published, or those that have been banned or revoked.

Meanwhile, the disclosure of information classified as State secrets, personal secrets and others that are not serious enough to face criminal punishment will face fines of between VND 20 million – 30 million , according to the new decree./.