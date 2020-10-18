New HCMC Party Secretary makes his first official appearance

The new secretary expressed his heartfelt thanks to the voters and committed to continuing to develop the city's revolutionary tradition, bravery, resilience, solidarity, dynamics, creativity, sentimental tradition as well as promote the city’s role as the leading economic hub in the country.



According to the election results at the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025, Politburo member and Secretary of the 10th HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan continues to monitor and direct the HCMC Party Committee until the end of the 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

The event elected 16 members of the HCMC Party Standing Committee for 2020-2025, including four new deputy secretaries of Tran Luu Quang, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee; Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council, and Nguyen Ho Hai, head of the Organization Commission of HCMC Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen was born in 1957 in Tay Ninh Province. He received a Bachelor of Laws degree. He was Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee and later on Party Chief of Tay Ninh from 2006-2011.

Before being elected as Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, he served as a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th and 12th tenures, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 12th tenure.

At the ending session of the 11th HCMC Party Congress, delegates also donated more than VND280 million (US$11,000) to support flood-affected people in the Central region and Central Highlands.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau called on people to help flood victims. The VFF of HCMC has handed over VND8.6 billion (US$370,000) in aid to flood-hit areas.

The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress is attended by 444 official delegates and runs from from October 14 to 18. Delegates discuss and contribute to the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, documents of the 11th municipal Party Congress, and elect members of the 11th-term municipal Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

New Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. Politburo member and Secretary of the 10th HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan (L), Secretary of the 11th HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (C) and delegates give financial aid to flood victims in the Central region. Delegates give aid to flood victims in the Central region.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh