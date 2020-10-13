New mechanisms needed to turn Ninh Thuan into national renewable energy

The People’s Committee in the Central Province of Ninh Thuan in coordination with the Academy of Science and Technology organized a scientific seminar on October 12 with theme “Proposal of new mechanisms and policies helps Ninh Thuan to become the national renewable hub”.



The province has potential solar energy for sustainable development as it has an advantageous geographical location to generate great solar energy with the year-round high solar radiation of 5.2 kWh/m2 per day and the annual average sunshine around 2,800 hours - a basic factor to develop solar electricity, said experts at the seminar.

Many local and foreign investors have poured money into renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan province. However, in order to achieve sustainable development and become national clean energy, related state competent agencies, ministries and local authorities should join hand in removing hiccups along the way, according to Dr. Vu Minh Phap.

Up to June 2020, 34 solar power and 13 wind power projects are officially greenlighted with a total capital of over VND88,782 billion (US$3,8 billion).

Currently, 23 solar power projects are operational and 31 projects are expected to be operated with electricity output of 2,473MW to produce 5,038 billion kWh of electricity yearly.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee in Ninh Thuan Pham Van Hau said that gross domestic product (GRDP) is projected to achieve a year-on-year increase of 11 percent thanks to the great contribution of the energy sector.

However, investors of solar and wind power projects have faced many difficulties. One of the biggest problems is to handle the capacity of machines in particular as well as mechanisms and policies in general.

Also, Dr. Vu Minh Phap also suggested Ninh Thuan pay attention to the development of rooftop solar power. Ninh Thuan can receive 357.14MW from a rooftop photovoltaic power stations to the transmission lines of 110kV and sub-stations for connection to the national power grid; therefore, upgrade of electronic facilities to enhance capacity is necessary.

Meanwhile, at the seminar, Dr. Doan Van Binh in the Institute of Energy Science, Ninh Thuan should be recognized as the national renewable energy center based on a set of evaluation criteria.



In a related news, Trung Nam Group inaugurated a 450 MW Trung Nam-Thuan Nam solar power farm project, a 500kV transformer station and 220/500kV transmission line in Ninh Thuan Province yesterday

