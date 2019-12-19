New railway projects await capital

Moreover, it is studying many new rail lines and look for investment to carry out rail development strategy in the next time.



According to the general plans for development of the railway by 2020 with the vision to 2030, VNRA will invest in a new 320 kilometer-long rail line from HCMC to Ca Mau province and a 119 kilometer-long Vung An-Tan Ap-Mu Gia rail line.

Moreover, it will pour money into electrification in the period of 2020-2030 and after 2030.

In addition, VBRA will study and build 550 kilometer-long rail lines to connect central highlands provinces of Dak Nong-Kon Tum-Dak Lak and the southern province of Binh Phuoc; a 169 kilometer long Tuy Hoa- Buon Me Thuoc line and 121 kilometer-long Dak Nong-Binh Thuan line.

Competent agencies are going to study, embark on projects and look for capital for these projects’; some of which will be built from social contributions.

However, it is, as VNRA said, hard to call for social contribution on railway projects.

For example, the Vung An-Tan Ap-Mu Gia rail line is expected to finish in 2030 with investment of over US$1.5 billion; the HCMC- Loc Ninh line is scheduled to complete in 2030 with capital of US$ 948,6 million and HCMC-Vung Tau with capital of US$ 2.7 billion for two phases.

By MINH DUY - Translated by UYEN PHUONG