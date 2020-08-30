New runway of Tan Son Nhat Airport to be exploitated at beginning of 2021

The minister required the main investor and contractors to commit completing and exploiting upgraded runways and the sub-projects at the airport in December to meet travel demand of passengers on Tet holiday.At the site, representative of Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) as the project contractor reported that the project was completed 41 percent of the construction including 13 bidding packages, exceeding 18 percent as expected. Among them, there have been six bidding packages waiting for the implementation.CIPM also suggested the Ministry of Transport approve temporarily making use of old light system for flying while waiting for importing new ones by April, 2021; and establish the assessment council including the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau, Aviation Corporation of Vietnam, CIPM, consultors.The upgrade project will prioritize the works of runway design, water distraction system and equipment.New project has only been invested VND373 billion (US$16 million). As this reason, CIPM requested the Ministry of Transport to consider and submit the Prime Minister to approve the undisbursed capital plan of VND320 billion (US$13.8 million) in 2020.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong