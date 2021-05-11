New Zealand donates VND800 mln for protecting, planting forest in Ninh Thuan

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



Through the project, Ninh Thuan Province will plant over 20,000 trees on ten hectares of protective forest along the coastal area of Thuan Nam District, contributing to the increasing survival rate of newly-planted forests and forested area of Ninh Thuan Province, maintaining groundwater resources, reducing erosion, wind and sand shielding, natural disaster prevention and forest cover maintenance.

The Forest Symphony Project was launched by the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ninh Thuan, the Thuan Nam District Coastal Protective Forest Management Board and the Foundation for Supporting and Development of Sustainable Living Community.This project responds to the Prime Minister's call on the implementation of the initiative to plant one billion trees in the period 2021-2025.The project will be implemented within five years.

By Thanh Hai-Translated by Huyen Huong