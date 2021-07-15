  1. National

New Zealand Embassy presents fresh fruits to medical units in HCMC

SGGP
New Zealand’s leading fruits exporters in Vietnam handed over more than 9,000 kilos of apples and 1,100 kiwi fruits to healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC, said the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam.
New Zealand Embassy presents fresh fruits to medical units in HCMC ảnh 1 The New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam offers more than 9,000 kilos of apples and 1,100 kiwi fruits to hospitals and health centers in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
New Zealand's Ambassador to Vietnam, Tredene Dobson said that the program aims to express the New Zealand people’s respect to the Vietnamese healthcare workers for their unimaginable effort as well as provide emotional support to Covid-19 patients.
She said that despite ongoing international travel restrictions, the embassy will work together with Vietnam in the battle against the virus through the supporting program, bringing fresh fruits to the medical staff and locals.
These fruits have been carried to eight hospitals and health centers in HCMC, including Binh Chanh District’s Hospital, Thu Duc City’s Hospital, Cu Chi District’s Hospital, the Medicine University Hospital in HCMC, health centers in Binh Thanh and Tan Binh districts, Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
New Zealand Embassy presents fresh fruits to medical units in HCMC ảnh 2 The program aims to express the New Zealand people’s respect to the Vietnamese healthcare workers for their unimaginable effort in the fight against Covid-19 .

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more