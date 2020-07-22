Nghe An braces for 16 forest fires





Accordingly, among 116.18 hectares of damaged forest, there were 1.59 hectares of natural forest and 35.99 hectares of planted one.The police authorities had identified the ones causing four forest fires, investigated and prosecuted four cases involving in deforestation.Director of the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Van De suggested the solutions of forest protection including expansion of fire resistant forest-runway, increasingly looking after the forest owners and rangers.At the same time, the police authorities need to strictly handle cases involving in deforestation.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong