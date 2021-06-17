Nghe An Province begins social distancing on June 17

Vinh City begins social distancing on June 17 following the Government's Directive No. 15/CT-TTg.



Districts of Dien Thinh, Dien Cat, Dien Tan, Dien Trung and Dien Kim follow stricter social distancing regulations in the Prime Minister's Directive 16.

Director of Nghe An Province Department of Health Mr. Duong Dinh Chinh said that there have been four Covid-19 positive patients in the province, including three cases across Vinh City and one in Dien Chau District, from June 13 to now.Currently, Nghe An Province mobilizes many doctors, medical staff and assistants from the neighboring province of Ha Tinh to help Dien Chau District promptly take samples from residents for Covid-19 testing.

By Duy Cuong–Translated by Huyen Huong