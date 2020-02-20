Nghe An set to build Vladimir Lenin monument

According to Deputy Director of the Project Construction Investment Management Board Nguyen The Anh, the Government of Ulyanovsk Oblast in the Federation of Russia offered the 3-meter full-body bronze statue to Nghe An Province.Accordingly, base of statue is made of reinforced concrete, the statue’s exterior is paving stone and its front is engraved the words “LE NIN, 1870 - 1924” in Russian and Vietnamese. The statue back is also engraved the words in Russian and Vietnamese “Nhu la dau hieu cua tinh ban” (As a sign of friendship).The Vladimir Lenin monument is situated within an area of nearly 4,300 square meters, including 3,040 square meters for space of Vladimir Lenin statue and 1,253 square meters for areas of garden and water fountain near the intersection of Nguyen Phong Sac, V.I.Lenin, Le Hong Phong, Truong Thi and Phong Dinh Cang in Hung Dung Ward, Vinh City.It is expected that Vladimir Lenin statue will be moved from the Russian Federation to Vinh City to build the monument on April 1.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong