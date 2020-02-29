NGO, Australian man support newborn care in Yen Bai

The healthcare centre of Van Yen is in charge of caring for more than 123,000 residents in the district, most of whom are ethnic minority people.

The sponsor, Phil Jordan, has been working in Vietnam for many years. After learning that the “Survive to Thrive” programme of VinaCapital Foundation aims to help reduce the mortality of premature babies in Vietnam, he decided to support this programme by raising funds online.

In September 2019, he took part in a 42km-long run in the Vietnam Mountain Marathon in Sa Pa, Lao Cai province, a challenge he had never tried before. Throughout the event, Jordan and his family called for the community to make donations via website GoFunMe, successfully raising $10,605.

“Survive to Thrive” looks to help improve the capacity for neonatal care by providing training for medical workers and presenting essential infant care equipment, especially for remote localities. It hopes to bring the infant mortality rate in the country to 1 percent.