Nguyễn Phú Trọng voted for a third term as Party General Secretary

Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the incumbent General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, was voted to hold the position for the next five years on Sunday in the first plenum of the recently elected 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.

This will be Trọng’s third term as the leader of the Party, following his stints on the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee.

Trọng, born in 1944 in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh Commune, has been a Party member since 1967.

The 200 members of the committee on the same day also voted for the 18 members of Politburo, five members of the Party Secretariat, and 19 of the Inspection Commission along with the commission head.