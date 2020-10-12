Nguyen Van Nen nominated candidate for Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

The decision was announced at a conference on October 11.



Under the decision, the Politburo also nominated him as a candidate for the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC in the 2020-2025 tenure. Nen is relieved from the post of Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office to take up the new job.



The Politburo said the assignment of a key leading position in such a large and important Party organisation like Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the city’s Party Congress has been considered thoroughly, in order to meet the requirements of the city in the new period, as well as the need to ensure the inheritance and development of the contingent of Party cadres.



Politburo member and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan noted that Nen has received proper training and held many positions from the grassroots up to central levels. He used to be a member of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh province and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh’s Go Dau district. He then served as Secretary of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh, and later standing deputy chairman of the Steering Committee for Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands); Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education; Minister-Chairman of the Government Office; and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.



Nen is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th and 12th tenures, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 12th tenure.