Nguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President for 2021-2026

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) congratulates Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his election as State President of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)



A resolution on the election was adopted with all 483 deputies present, or 96.79 percent of total lawmakers, voting “yes”. The document takes effect right after it was approved by the legislature.

67-year-old Phuc, a native of the central province of Quang Nam, is Politburo member of the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, member of the Party Central Committee of the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th tenures, and NA deputy of the 11th, 13th, 14th and 15th tenures.He served as Prime Minister during the 13th and 14th tenures of the legislature, and State President for 2016-2021 (from April 2021).