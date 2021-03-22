NH No.45 – Nghi Son Expressway Project to save US$34.5 million

Of which, the construction and equipment costs are VND3,193 billion (US$138 million), the site clearance and resettlement would cost around VND1,494 billion (US$64.4 million) and VND328 billion (US$14 million) is extended for the management, consultant and other relevant costs.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport has just decided to adjust the feasibility report of the sub-project after the National Assembly Standing Committee approved the public investment form.
The project is expected to be put into operation in 2023.
