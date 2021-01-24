Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro line open to public

Visitors had to bring their personal papers while registering to enter the station and the trains inside; later, they voiced their opinions about the station and the trains. They were also asked whether they are ready for traveling by train.



The station S1 with the length of 108 meters and the width of 24 meters is the first station of the metro line. It is comprised of two floors; ticket booths, shopping stores and eateries are located in the first floor. There are four ways to the station with elevators including one for people with disabilities, elderly people, children and women.

Each train designed with maximum speed of 80 kilometers an hour is 80-meter-long and has four carriages for 944 passengers. The trains are painted in light green, red and white, mimicking the colors of the dragon fruit, a specific fruit of Vietnam.

The trains are fully equipped with air conditioner and ventilation systems, loudspeakers for announcements, surveillance cameras, standalone smoke and fire detectors, and LED lighting with auto-adjust brightness for underground route following the European standards.

The Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route runs 12.5 kilometers including 8.5 kilometers on elevated tracks and the remaining four kilometers underground. As per schedule, the 8.5-kilometer route on elevated tracks will run in April, 2021 and the next 4-kilometer route will operate at the end of 2022.

Visitors on train (Photo: SGGP) One of the trains of the metro line (Photo: SGGP)

By Minh Anh - Translated by Uyen Phuong