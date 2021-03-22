Nine toll-suspended BOT projects need maintenance





Of these, four projects without carrying out maintenance were National Highway No.2 crossing Noi Bai- Vinh Yen route, bypass route of Ha Tinh on the National Highway No.1, Km2+478 - Km12+971 section on National Highway 1K and bypass section of Cai Lay on National Highway No.1.The bypass of Thanh Hoa City on National Highway No.1 and Km14 - Km50+889 through National Highway 91 were two projects carrying out the maintenance without meeting the quality requirements.Meanwhile, Dong Nai Bridge, National Highway 20 through towns, Hoa Cam- Hoa Phuoc section and Tu Cau- Vinh Dien section were three BOT projects under the maintenance.These projects have not been terminated the construction contracts and have not yet handed over the site as the management agencies and investors have not reached agreement of cost to determine the payback period, investors' benefits in the construction process, some relevant costs, interest loan, etc.In order to avoid exceeding the tolling process as regulated, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam actively suspends the toll collection for the above projects.

By Minh Duy-Translated by Huyen Huong