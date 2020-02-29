Ninh Thuan boosts socio-economic development in ethnic group

Ninh Thuan is home to 84,800 Cham people, making up 12 percent of the local population.



They mainly reside in Ninh Phuoc, Thuan Nam, Ninh Hai, Ninh Son and Thuan Bac districts.

In 2019, the province invested in building and upgrading 56 construction works in the fields of transport, irrigation, education, and health in rural areas where the Cham reside at a cost of VND238 billion ( US$10.2 million).

It has coordinated with the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to offer loans worth VND32.2 billion for 813 poor households.

Local authorities have also opened vocational training courses and created jobs for over 4,000 Cham ethnic workers.

Regular training courses to transfer science-technology in animal husbandry and cultivation have helped Cham ethnic people improve production efficiency.

To date, 11 out of the 13 communes in the Cham ethnic region have been recognised as new-style rural areas.