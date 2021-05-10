No new airports added in draft master plan on airport network development

Compared with the previous plan, the number of airports up to 2030 remains 28 ones; the planning scale is adjusted, ensuring a maximum approach distance of 100 kilometers and 200 kilometers far from the runways in plain and mountainous areas respectively.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said that the draft master plan on airport network development has been built and received opinions from ministries, agencies, localities, associations, the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.Up to 2030, the whole country will have 14 international airports, including Noi Bai, Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat, Van Don, Cat Bi, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Chu Lai, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Lien Khuong and 14 domestic ones consisting of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Sa Pa, Na San, Quang Tri, Pleiku, Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, Buon Ma Thuot, Phan Thiet, Dong Hoi, Rach Gia, Ca Mau and Con Dao.In the next ten years, CAAV suggested prioritizing construction investment and upgrade of large-scale international airports like Noi Bai and Long Thanh international airports playing a vital role in connecting the capital city of Hanoi and HCMC.