No Vietnamese in Italy reported having contracted COVID-19

Hue said the embassy has set up a hotline for Vietnamese, providing them updates and warnings about the situation in Italy and new related policies by the Government of Vietnam.



The embassy has also maintained close contacts with the Vietnamese communities in affected areas in Italy while working with local authorities as well as Vietnamese consulate generals in Torino and Napoli to stay updated about precautious measureas Italy is taking against the virus and the Vietnamese communities here, she noted.



The diplomat advised Vietnamese people in Italy to remain calm and vigilant, and follow recommendations by the embassy and local authorities to protect themselves. They can contact the embassy’s hotline 39.328.831.3251 to seek help, she added.



According to Ambassador Hue, Italy is home to about 4,000 – 5,000 Vietnamese people, most of whom have Italian nationality while around 1,000 are Vietnamese students and apprentices. There are about 1,000 – 1,500 Vietnamese people and over 200 Vietnamese students living in Italy’s hardest-hit regions, such as Lombardia, Veneto, Emiglia-Romagna and a part of Piemonte.



By 18:00 on March 3, Italy had reported 2,263 infected cases, up 428 from the day before, according to the Italian Civil Protection Department. The death toll rose to 79 while 160 patients had recovered.