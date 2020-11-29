In order to receive AHA certificate, Noi Bai International Airport had to undergo a strict assessment of health safety at the airport, including cleaning and disinfection procedures, distancing measures, programs to protect employees' health, ground operations arrangement, communication measures for passengers, equipment for passengers, etc.There have been 118 international airports in the world receiving AHA certificate. As for the Asia-Pacific region, Changi, Hong Kong (China), SiemRiep, etc have received this certificate.In Vietnam, the three international airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang have registered the AHA assessment program. Of which, Noi Bai International Airport has been offered the certificate and the rest two ones continue doing procedures to get the AHA certificate in the upcoming time.According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, this would be an important condition for the Vietnamese aviation sector to step-by-step resume international flights.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong