Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrade project completed

The inauguration ceremony of the runway upgrade project at two busiest airports in the country, Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai was held in HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on January 10.

The flight No.VN1828 operated by Vietnam Airlines from Phu Quoc to HCMC is the first aircraft landed on the newly-upgraded runway in Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Kicked off at the end of June, the project which is listed in the immediately perform tasks was carried out by the Ministry of Transport following the Government's Resolution No. 41/NQ-CP.
The ministry upgraded the runway No.25R/07L and built new runways and facilities in HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours with a total capital of VND2,015 billion (US$86.3 million).
About VND2,031 billion (US$86.9 million) was invested in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to upgrade runways No. 11R/29L (1B) and 11L/29R (1A), build and 20 taxiways and facilities to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours.
Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh asked the Ministry of Transport to continue implementing the project’s second phase soon to bring the two airports into operation simultaneously.
Standing Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (C) cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the work.

