Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrade project to start in June

The ministry also established a steering board that it helps implement the project and ensure its progress.



Accordingly, the ministry will upgrade the runway No.25R/07L and build new runways and facilities in HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours with a total capital of VND2,015 billion (US$86.3 million).

About VND2,031 billion (US$86.9 million) will be invested in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to upgrade runways No. 11R/29L (1B) and 11L/29R (1A), build and upgrade 20 taxiways and facilities to serve 50 million passengers a year and 50-52 flights on peak hours.

The ministry had sought the Government’s approval on allowing the project to be carried out in immediate form in accordance with articles No.128, 130 of the Construction Law and the Decree No. 59/2015/ND-CP on construction project management.

After receiving the green light from the Government, the Ministry of Transport has boosted steps of project planning, design approval and selection of investors to kick off the construction.

The construction is expected to be completed in 2021.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh