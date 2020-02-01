Northern border province suspends entry, exit at auxiliary gates

The document said the commander of the force decided to suspend those activities at gates in the province’s Si Ma Cai, Muong Khuong and Bat Xat districts along the border with China’s Yunnan province from January 30.



Currently, entry and exit at the Lao Cai International Border Gate are proceeding as usual, except for the tourism activities that were suspended from January 26.



In border areas, Lao Cai authorities are joining hands with border guards in the communication work and health check.



From January 25-30, authorities at the Lao Cai International Border Gate detected 22 cases suspected of contracting the virus, including 10 foreigners.



According to Chairman of the Lao Cai People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong, local authorities are maintaining regular contacts with the Chinese side to improve the efficiency of the fight against the disease. They have presented 20,000 medical masks to Yunnan province and are closely supervising those Vietnamese who worked in China and came back to Vietnam for the traditional lunar New Year.