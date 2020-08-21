Northern provinces ready to flash floods on Red River

Amid the worst situation, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Standing Deputy Chairman of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Xuan Cuong sent an official letter to flash flooding-prone provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and the capital city of Hanoi about updating weather news as well as well-preparedness for any of the disasters ahead.

Lai Chau Hydropower Plant opens five floodgates to reduce water volume



Recently, peak rainfalls across the Northern region triggered water-level rise of up to 0.5 meter on Thao River and serious flooding in Yen Bai Province.





The National Centre for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control continued to warn heavy rainfalls of 100 to 200 mm on August 20-22.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong