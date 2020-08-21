  1. National

Northern provinces ready to flash floods on Red River

SGGP
According to the information of Lao Cai Province, China announced  water discharge of Ma Do Son (Madushan) Hydropower Plant on the Red River for eight hours, starting at 9 AM to 5PM on August 20 due to an impact of storm Higos and recent torrential downpours in the upstream Red River basin.

Water levels on Thao River in Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces are rising rapidly

Water levels on Thao River in Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces are rising rapidly

Amid the worst situation, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Standing Deputy Chairman of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Xuan Cuong sent an official letter to flash flooding-prone provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and the capital city of Hanoi about updating weather news as well as well-preparedness for any of the disasters ahead.
Northern provinces ready to flash floods on Red River ảnh 1 Lai Chau Hydropower Plant opens five floodgates to reduce water volume 
Recently, peak rainfalls across the Northern region triggered water-level rise of up to 0.5 meter on Thao River and serious flooding in Yen Bai Province. 

The National Centre for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control continued to warn heavy rainfalls of 100 to 200 mm on August 20-22. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more