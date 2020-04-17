North-South railway operation schedule adjusted

Accordingly, the train SE5 departing from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City will be operated from April 17 meanwhile the returning train SE6 is expected to operate from April 19.Passengers can buy tickets at the train stations, via 19001520 switchboard or purchase online at dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn.It is notable that passengers must carry out medical declaration at tokhaiyte.vn or via mobile apps Vietnam health declaration.According to Saratrans, from the beginning of February, a check-point for Covid-19 has been established at the Saigon Railway Station to check passenger’s body temperature every day.All passengers must travel through a body temperature meter. In case of suspicion with SARS-Cov-2 virus, passengers will be sent to isolation areas and hospitals.Currently, passengers at Saigon Railway Station must perform SARS-CoV-2 virus testing instead of having body temperature checked as before.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong