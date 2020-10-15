North-South Railway resumes after being paralyzed as floods wreak havoc

Several sections of the North-South Railway were completely inaccessible due to flooding and landslides caused by the downpour. While thousands of families were rescued from several villages that are marooned, road and rail connectivity was cut off at several places stranding many vehicles.



The railway said that the paralyzed sections of the North- South railway had been repaired to allow trains to cross at a speed of five kilometers per hour. These SE4, SE2, SE8, SE4 SE7, and SE3 trains departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in October 13 and 14 are allowed to go straight instead of going to the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue as per the adjusted schedule before.

Downpours and floods have caused havoc in many districts; consequently, rail, road links cut.

In a related news , the Ministry of Transportation and people’s committees of the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have organized a Cua Hoi bridge closure ceremony. The bridge spanning Lam river connects the provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh. The bridge construction is a major work to welcome the two provincial party congresses.

The bridge has an investment of approximately VND 950 billion (US$40,856,413 ); of which, VND450 billion taken from the government’s bond capital and VND250 billion each from the two provinces’ state budget.

The new bridge will be 5.271 kilometers long. Work on the bridge project started in 2019 and workers will continue to complete remaining construction before open to traffic in the end of 2020.

The bridge is expected to improve the coastal traffic between Nghe An and Ha Tinh contributing to the infrastructure system in the North Central region; therefore, it will help improving business environment and promoting the two central provinces’ socio-economic growth. Additionally, it helps to alleviate pressure on the congested National Highway 1A.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong