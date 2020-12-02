  1. National

North-South railway route resumed after several hours of operation suspension

Deputy Director of Nha Trang Railway Transport Branch Mr. Le Hong Son reported that the North-South railway route has been resumed as of this morning after several hour of operation suspension due to heavy rain and flooding.

More than 1,200 passengers were transfered to replaced stations to continue their journey. 

Earlier, rising water level submerged railway sections of Luong Son- Nha Trang, Nha Trang- Cay Cay in Cam Lam District, causing temporary suspension for trains on the North- South railway route in early Tuesday. 

North-South railway route resumed after several hours of operation suspension ảnh 1 Passengers are transfered to replaced stations to continue their journey. 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation said that many passenger and cargo trains running on North-South railway route through Khanh Hoa Province had been canceled due to torrential downpours leading to flooding at some areas spreading from Phong Thanh train station to Ca Rom train station.

By Bich Quyen- Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

