North-South railway route resumed after several hours of operation suspension

Passengers are transfered to replaced stations to continue their journey.





The Vietnam Railway Corporation said that many passenger and cargo trains running on North-South railway route through Khanh Hoa Province had been canceled due to torrential downpours leading to flooding at some areas spreading from Phong Thanh train station to Ca Rom train station.

More than 1,200 passengers were transfered to replaced stations to continue their journey.Earlier, rising water level submerged railway sections of Luong Son- Nha Trang, Nha Trang- Cay Cay in Cam Lam District, causing temporary suspension for trains on the North- South railway route in early Tuesday.

By Bich Quyen- Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong