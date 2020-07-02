From July 9, the train SE9 will depart from Hanoi at 2:25 PM and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 3:25 AM on the next day while the train SE10 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 2:30 PM and arrive in Hanoi at 3:15 AM on the following day.Therefore, there will be five daily twin trains of Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route named SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8 and SE9/SE10.From this month, the railway authority will allow the operation of daily tourism twin- trains instead of the weekend as before due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Besides that, route linking Hanoi and Dong Hoi will start from July 8, and the vice versa route will depart from July 9. Similarly, the Hanoi-Lao Cai train route is expected to operate daily from July 9 and the vice versa will depart from July 10.The daily routes departing from Ho Chi Minh City such as the Ho Chi Minh City-Phan Thiet and the Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang started from July 1.The Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon route will operate from July 9.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong