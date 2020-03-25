These are day-to-day twin trains in Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City route and vice versa.The suspension is expected to last until April 28. Passengers with tickets of twin trains SE9/SE10 on suspended days will get their tickets returned or changed free of charge.The four twin trains of SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8 departing from Hanoi for Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa still operate currently.Due to suspension of the twin trains SE9/10, the railway sector begins the adjustment of operation time of SE1 train at Hanoi, Phu ly, Nam Dinh stations from March 25.As detail, the SE1 train departs in Hanoi at 10: 15 pm everyday, Phu Ly at 11:15 pm, Nam Dinh at 11:49 pm and stops to pick up passengers at Ninh Binh station at 0:22 am.The train stations from Thanh Hoa province to Ho Chi Minh City will not change the stopping time, and the train will arrive at Ho Chi Minh City station at 5:45 am.Regarding exploitation plan of trains in localities, the railway sector will halt the Hanoi – Yen Bai twin trains YB3/YB4 on Saturdays and Sundays.Particularly, the suspension will be applied for YB3 train in Hanoi and YB4 in Yen Bai, starting from March 28 and March 29, respectively. Besides that, there are no more twin trains operating the Hanoi to Lao Cai route.Earlier, the railway sector had halted a massive of twin trains due to lack of passengers.Some twin trains had just been exploited on weekend.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong