Besides, there were 306 forest fires destroying 1,094 hectares of the natural resource and 27 explosions killing nine people and injuring 32 people.

In the past months, the number of fires and property damages due to fire have reduced sharply.As reported, there were 2,530 fires in households, production establishments and motor vehicles causing 56 deaths and injuring 107 people. The property damage was estimated at VND416.16 billion (nearly US$18 million).Compared to the same period in 2019, the number of fires and fire- related deaths decreased by 86 cases and eight people respectively, property loss was estimated to decrease by VND552.05 billion (US$23.8 million).

By Minh Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong