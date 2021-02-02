Number of passengers at bus stations to increase slightly on peak days

Particularly, as for Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, the number of passengers are forecast to increase for routes from Saigon to Lam Dong, Quang Nam, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, Buon Ma Thuot and Binh Dinh on December 22- 29 of lunar calendar (on February 3-10).It is expected that Mien Tay (Eastern) Bus Station will receive more than 800,000 passengers, equivalent to the Tet holiday last year.The owners of passenger vehicles at the Western Bus Station will surcharge no more than 40 percent of the fare only for six days, including four days before Tet and two days after Tet.Last year, on 20 peak days, more than 1.6 million passengers flocked to the bus stations in the city.In order to ensure safety for pandemic prevention and control, transport business owners are required not to serve foreigners who enter illegally in the city.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong