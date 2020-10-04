October 4 known as Vietnam Labor Skills Day





Vietnam Labor Skills Day will be held nationwide in respond to the annual World Youth Skills Day on July 15 approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, contributing to improving labor productivity, efficiency and national competitiveness.Additionally, it aims to call for local community to respond to and support the development of labor skills with specific actions to enhance Vietnamese labor skills.This day is organized to encourage the spirit of life-long learning and practice to improve the skills and qualifications of students and workers, to honor and affirm the position and importance of skilled workers, especially those with excellent professional skills.In addition, the day would also promote the companionship and cohesion between the State, schools, businesses and the whole society in developing skills for employees to adapt with globalization and international integration.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong