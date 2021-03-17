Officials hail Vietnam-Russia cooperation in national defence-security

At the reception (Photo: VNA)



He expressed his belief that the bilateral long-standing friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership will be further deepened in the near future and reap achievements, especially in national defence in line with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Vietnamese and Russian defence ministries in 2013.



In the morning of the same day, the Russian delegation also held a working session with the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to discuss and deploy the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements.

Giang stressed that traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia are growing fruitfully in all areas, including national defence-security.He also spoke highly of the increasingly effective and positive cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Security Council of the Russian Federation over the past years.Patrushev, for his part, highlighted national defence-security cooperation as one of the important pillars in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, contributing to peace and stability in Asia-Pacific.