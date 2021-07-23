One hospitalized, many injured after storm sweeps Mekong Delta

Local forces are assisting households to fix their houses (Photo: SGGP) Cao Quoc Dien, Chairman of the People's Committee of Giong Rieng District, said that between 7-8 am on July 22, heavy rain accompanied by cyclones hit the district damaging people's houses. Preliminary statistics show that 20 houses in Hoa Thuan commune completely collapsed while 23 other houses’ roofs were blown off.

At the same time, 9 houses in Ngoc Hoa commune collapsed and roofs were blown off and two houses in Thanh Hoa commune fell.



Fourteen people were injured, one of them was seriously injured and had to be hospitalized for treatment. It is estimated that the incident resulted in overall losses worth millions of Vietnam dong.

Authority in Giong Rieng district has mobilized local forces to help people collect belongings as well as provide temporary shelters for those who lost their houses in the natural disaster, estimate damage, and assist people to repair their houses... According to Mr. Dien, most of the victims of the disaster are poor families.

On the same day, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ben Tre Province Doan Van Danh said that the whirlwind during two recent days has damaged houses and orchards in the province. Local volunteers are helping people to repair the houses.

Statistically, a cyclone destroyed 19 houses including 15 houses n Ba Tri District’s An Hiep Commune. Additionally, the freak weather caused trees to topple forcing traffic to grind to a halt and causing severe congestion; as a result, the loss is initially estimated at over VND100 million.

The rainstorm also blew away the roofs of four houses and uprooted 50 durians and rambutans in Chau Thanh District. Soon, local forces helped to repair residents’ houses.

Ben Tre authority will give VND40 million to owners of collapsed houses according to the present regulations, said that Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Furthermore, local authorities visited the house of injured people to give gifts encouraging them to overcome the difficulty.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Tra Vinh Province said 14 houses in districts Tieu Can, Chau Thanh, and Duyen Hai were severely damaged in the heavy rain accompanied by a whirlwind. The loss was preliminarily estimated at approximately VND200 million. Competent agencies are assisting households to fix their houses.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong