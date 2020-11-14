One soldier killed, one injured while working bomb clearance

The blast occurred at around 3:00 pm on November 12, when a team of soldiers of the Division 316 under the Ministry of Defense were clearing bombs and mines to prepare for the search and collection of martyrs’ remains in Thanh Thuy Commune in Vi Xuyen District.



While working, a warhead exploded, killing 20-year-old soldier Ban Van Thuy and severely injuring 21-year-old Hoang Van Huynh; both hailing from the Northern Province of Lao Cai.

Thuy was killed on the spot while Huynh was admitted to the Ha Giang General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Due to his serious wound, doctors at the infirmary had to perform an amputation surgery.

Local officials have visited the injured soldier and extended their condolences to the deceased victim's family members.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan