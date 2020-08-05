One Vietnamese injured in Beirut deadly explosions

The explosions killed 78 people and injured nearly 4,000 others, according to latest reports.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent his condolences to the families of the victims following the horrific explosions.



"The secretary-general expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the secretary-general in a statement.



"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident," he said.



Meanwhile, the US and other countries like Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Russia and France have pledged to help Lebanon overcome consequences of the explosions.