Online campaign teaches children to use Internet safely amid COVID-19

Co-organised by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA)’s Department of Child Affairs, Child Rights Governance Network, and the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD), with the financial support of Save the Children International (SCI), the campaign “Vui Online – Vui COVID” (To go online happily, to fight COVID-19) is underway through May 24.



Children are spending more time on the Internet during the period of social distancing, said deputy head of the Department of Child Affairs Nguyen Thi Nga. The Internet has not only been an effective tool for the kids to study and stay socially connected but it also poses a great threat to them.



According to a MSD survey, the most common threats children face online include personal information theft, fake news, cyber fraud, cyber bully and sexual abuse.



It is important to instruct both adults and children on browsing the Internet safely, Nga said, adding that it is not only about technique but also how to be smart in “virtual” relationships.



The campaign will provide parents and children useful tips and interesting challenges. Two live talks with experts will also be livestreamed on the Facebook fanpage “Lan toa yeu thuong” and Facebook group “Chuyen nha minh” on April 26 and 30 as part of the campaign.