Online public services save significant cost

Reform and work performance improvement tasks or financial autonomy mechanisms applied in state organizations in compliance with Resolution No.19-NQ/TW, issued in the 6th Plenum of the 12th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, have obtained fruitful results.

Decree No.32/2019/ND-CP on assigning tasks, ordering or bidding to supply public products and services using the State budget from the source of regular expenditures, released on April 10, 2019, aims at mobilizing social resources for certain public services and saving state budget.

Four hospitals (Bach Mai Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, Viet Duc University Hospital, and K Hospital) have piloted a comprehensive autonomy mechanism, while three universities (University of Science and Technology, HCMC University of Economics, and the National Economics University) have partially gained their autonomy.

The Prime Minister issued a list of public services using the state budget for each ministry and central state unit, plus a plan for state unit networks of four specific ministries.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Home Affairs evaluated state officer positions for 63 provinces, 20 out of 22 ministries and ministry-level organizations (except the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Defence), 8 governmental offices to reach the total quantity of 143,943 employees (a decrease of 11.85 percent) compared to 2015. The number of state officers in local areas is 1,750,081 (a fall of 4.26 percent) also compared to 2015.

These practical actions also contribute to the expense cut from state budget by around VND6,000 billion ($256.16 million) compared to 2018. This saving was ideally used for national development and social security guarantee.

On December 9, 2019, the Government formally launched the National Public Service Portal to provide information and support organizations, individuals to carry out administrative procedures. This has impressively saved overhead cost.

The Government commented that the saving potential is still quite high, seeing the effective implementation of provincial public service centers, the single-windowed mechanism, information technology in standardizing data and document processing, information introduction via social network (such as Zalo, Youtube, and Facebook)

