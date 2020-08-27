Open Budget Portal officially launched

The launching ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, Ambassador of Switzerland to Vietnam Ivo Siebe, Operations Manager for the World Bank in Vietnam Stefanie Stallmeister and Senior Desk Officer for Global Affairs at the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam Nina Seahra.
At the ceremony, the delegates press the button to launch the Open Budget Portal via https://ckns.mof.gov.vn/.
The Open Budget Portal will step-by-step implement goals of the Government and Ministry of Finance in term of publicity, transparency and enhancement commitments in the allocation, management and usage of public resources.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the portal contributes to improving the process of state budget report faster and more accurately.
The portal is considered as a tool to monitor the public implementation process of ministries, agencies and localities, thereby the state budget report will become simpler and more convenient.
As for people, businesses, researchers, organizations at home and abroad, this is a media channel to provide essential data and information to help them grasp issues related to national budget finance, thereby enhancing social supervision.
